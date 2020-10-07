TCS and Damen Shipyards wins CIO Magazine Innovation Award 2020

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Damen Shipyards have won the CIO Magazine Innovation Award in the 'Most Innovative B2B Project or Program' category.



The companies were recognized for Triton, Damen's connected vessel platform, designed and built by TCS. The integrated, collaborative IoT platform collects data using 10,000 – 15,000 sensors on each ship, transforming them into connected vessels. It has helped Damen make ships smarter, offer new services to customers and develop new business models. Using insights from Triton, Damen can provide improved customer service covering the entire lifecycle of a vessel, from sales leads to decommissioning.

"Our entire industry is embracing digitization and through investment in digital tools we have transformed ourselves from a shipbuilder into a maritime solution provider," said Aart Rupert, Chief Information Officer, Damen. He added, "This would not have been possible without strategic partners such as TCS and we are delighted to receive this recognition which firmly cements our position as maritime industry leaders. By completing this complex digital partnership with TCS, Damen has once again set a new standard for the industry, helping us maintain our position as an innovation pioneer."

The connected vessel platform allows Damen to share data with its partners in the maritime ecosystem as well as combine that information with its ERP system and engineering platform, to enable predictive maintenance, access to remote services, and ensure up to 12 per cent savings in fuel, increased safety and improved operational efficiency.

"We are delighted to be jointly recognised by the expert jury for our work on the connected vessel platform that is powering Damen's business model transformation while improving the safety, sustainability and efficiency of their ships. With TCS as its growth and transformation partner, Damen is successfully harnessing the power of digital technologies to anchor a larger maritime ecosystem that creates immense value for customers as well as participants," said Arun Pradeep, Head, Travel, Transportation & Hospitality Industry Unit, Europe, TCS.

CIO Magazine Innovation Awards

The CIO Magazine Innovation Awards, previously known as TIM Awards, promote and reward innovative projects among both IT suppliers and customers. The jury is made up of leaders in the Dutch industry and business who judge the awards on three core criteria: the project has never been nominated before, is purposeful, and is tech-driven.