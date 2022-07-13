TCS launches its 5th global research centre in Toronto

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched TCS Pace Port Toronto, its fifth global research and co-innovation centre.

Spanning 16,000 square feet, Pace Port Toronto provides companies with access to the latest technologies and "breakthrough thinking" from TCS Research labs, start-ups, VCs, entrepreneurs, and academia – including the University of Toronto – as well as TCS' network of Pace Ports in New York, Pittsburgh, Amsterdam, and Tokyo, a company statement said on Wednesday.

Plugging into this collective ecosystem of innovators and intellectual property through TCS' Co-Innovation Network (COINTM) will enable Canadian companies to embrace a hybrid approach to collaborative innovation to set the pace of transformation in their industry", it said.

Ananth Krishnan, CTO, TCS, said, "Establishing a Pace Port in Toronto – North America's fastest growing tech market -- is part of a long-term TCS strategic plan for Canada that includes innovation labs, growing and reskilling our workforce with schools to support STEM education."