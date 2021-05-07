TCS launches new consulting framework to help enterprises drive transformation and growth

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the launch of TCS Enterprise Navigator. It is an integrated consulting-led framework that supports C-suite and executive leaders in realizing perpetual value from their transformation initiatives and driving business growth.

From ideation to intelligence, TCS Enterprise Navigator is a holistic and measurable approach to lead enterprise digital transformations. It is based on TCS' comprehensive suite of consulting and technology solutions and industry-recognized delivery excellence. The framework helps enterprises in design thinking to strategic value mapping, and from change management to delivery excellence.

It guides business leaders through their transformation with a clear vision, business case and roadmap to modernize business processes with industry-leading practices on future-ready ERP backbone built on enterprise applications such as SAP S/4HANA, Oracle Cloud and others.

By enabling enterprises to drive continuous value from their investments, TCS Enterprise Navigator ensures customers can reinvent themselves, enhance innovation, and easily adapt to changing business dynamics with a future-ready digital foundation.

Additionally, the framework addresses the critical factor of user adoption. By engaging, exciting and enabling employees, suppliers, partners and customers with new capabilities—including automation, AI and advanced analytics—their experience will lead to enhanced productivity, seamless interactions and stronger relationships that drive superior business outcomes.

"TCS Enterprise Navigator provides a comprehensive business-led framework that encompasses multiple dimensions, including functions such as finance, supply chain, HR and marketing as well as industry-specific nuances to help our customers fulfill their transformation vision and accelerate the value realization," said Dave Jordan, Global Head, Consulting & Services Integration, TCS.

He added, "By front-ending their journey with a full understanding of business challenges and opportunities, enterprises are better equipped to enhance their differentiation and address market opportunities and disruptions head-on."