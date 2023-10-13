Live
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
TCS Q2 results cast shadow on bourses
Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex declined in a volatile trade on Thursday, reversing the two-session rally, mainly due to selling in IT and tech stocks. However, heavy buying in energy, metal and auto counters capped the losses, traders said. After swinging between gains and losses, The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 64.66 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 66,408.39 points, with 14 of its constituents settling lower and 16 advancing. The index opened higher and touched a high of 66,577.60 points in early trade but later fell to a low of 66,342.53 points.
The broader Nifty of NSE also declined 17.35 points or 0.09 per cent to close below the 19,800 level at 19,794 points. It moved in a range of 19,772.65-19,843.30 points during the session. Overall, the market breadth was positive as of the total 3,792 stocks traded, 2,168 shares advanced, 1,501 declined and 123 closed unchanged. As many as 284 stocks hit their 52-week highs, while 20 stocks hit the year's low level. Analysts said selling in IT shares following mixed results by IT heavyweights TCS and Infosys dragged the key indices from the day's high levels.
“The underwhelming result of the IT major and its lacklustre near-term prospects exerted downward pressure on the IT sector,” Vinod Nair, head (research) at Geojit Financial Services.