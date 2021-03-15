TCS recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday, March 15, 2021, said that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers.

"In their endeavour to drive innovation and accelerate growth, enterprises across industries are making a cultural shift to data democratization and leveraging advanced analytics and AI," said Dinanath Kholkar, Global Head, Analytics and Insights, TCS. He added, "We believe being positioned as a Leader by an independent, third-party research firm is a recognition of our vision, strategy, execution capabilities and market success."

TCS leverages its technology expertise, Location Independent Agile framework, industry knowledge, and market-leading offerings to deliver multi-horizon transformations, helping customers become purpose driven, resilient, and adaptable. TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions as well as intellectual property, catering to every business stakeholder. It follows a holistic approach to data centricity that covers the entire data value chain to drive business effectiveness. This includes simplifying the data and analytics landscape, bringing in the synergy across the known and the unknowns in the business ecosystem, and enabling the deployment of solutions at scale.

The company's business solutions powered by advanced analytics and AI, contextual knowledge of the customer's business and deep domain expertise help it deliver superior business outcomes. TCS has invested in proprietary frameworks and solutions that reduce program implementation risks and accelerate speed to value:

DATOM – an advisory framework to develop the right data, analytics and AI strategy aligned to the customer's business goals. It combines TCS' cross-industry experience, contextual knowledge and data-on-cloud strategy.

DAEzMo – an end-to-end solution framework that leverages TCS' Machine First™ approach to modernize the data and analytics estate across decision operations, covering EngineeringOps, DataOps and AIOps.

Decision Fabric – a state-of-the-art inclusive framework that brings together the power of AI and immersive analytics to build innovative business solutions that deliver value.