TeamLease Digital Highlights Emerging Trends in Tech Employment for FY25

TeamLease Digital, a leading tech staffing and solutions provider, has revealed its latest insights on hiring trends and the tech landscape for the upcoming fiscal year 2025. The analysis highlights the surge in demand across various experience levels, influential market factors, and the significance of skill development in the ever-evolving tech industry. The following are some of the key details gauged by TeamLease Digital.

With respect to hiring in the tech sector, there have been distinct patterns for freshers, mid-level professionals, and senior management. Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have emerged as significant employers of fresh talent, offering entry-level candidates salaries that are upto 30% higher than the industry standard for in-demand skills. This surge is expected to continue, with GCCs projected to increase fresher hiring by 40% compared to the previous year. The IT services sector, while cautiously optimistic, is also anticipating a 20-25% growth in the recruitment of freshers, underscoring the demand for skills in software development, data engineering, and cloud technologies.

Meanwhile, mid-level roles demonstrate stability, with consistent demand for project managers, data scientists, and cybersecurity experts. Salaries in these roles have seen an increase of 7.89% to 10.2% as compared to FY 2024, reflecting the market’s need for professionals who can apply their hands-on experience to manage and optimize business operations effectively. Senior management roles are experiencing a remarkable 21% rise in demand since last year, attributed to the strategic importance of expertise in data engineering, product management, and DevOps, with salary increases ranging between 6.54% and 10.8%.

"Further, TeamLease Digital’s insights show that several key factors have driven the year-on-year growth in tech hiring. The rise in AI, machine learning (ML), and automation skills have significantly increased the demand for data-related roles. This trend is particularly evident in the surge of job postings for data scientists, where almost 69% mentioned ML skills in 2024. Skills in natural language processing (NLP) have also grown in prominence, with demand jumping from 5% in 2024 to 19% in 2025, indicating a broad industry shift toward AI-driven solutions. Moreover, there is a growing need for skills such as Python programming, ethical hacking and penetration testing, Agile Scrum Master, AWS security, and JavaScript, further reflecting the evolving landscape of tech hiring."`

The rapid migration to cloud infrastructures has further fueled hiring in roles related to cloud engineering, development, and architecture. Organisations continue to prioritise platform-specific certifications, particularly in AWS and Microsoft Azure, as these credentials are increasingly seen as critical for tech professionals. By FY 2025, India is expected to require over two million cloud professionals to support the accelerated adoption of cloud technologies across various sectors.

TeamLease Digital’s outlook also reveals how upskilling and professional development remain priorities as companies seek to bridge the talent gap. Alarmingly, 63% of tech employees did not upskill last year which highlights the urgent need to address this skills gap. Among those, 73% reported a lack of time, and 42% cited a lack of support from managers as barriers to their development. Employees aiming to transition from junior to senior roles are encouraged to pursue certifications in cloud computing, data analytics, and cybersecurity, as these skills are considered mandatory for progression. Upskilling is seen as a cost-effective strategy for employers, enabling them to meet talent demand while equipping professionals with the expertise required for higher-level responsibilities.

Additionally, the tech workforce solutions provider’s outlook shows that state-wise salary differences continue to shape the tech job market, driven by cost of living, concentration of tech companies, and local policies. Senior-level roles are experiencing a notable salary increase of 6.79% to 10.7% compared to FY 24 due to the diverse skill set required for these positions. This skill set encompasses advanced data manipulation, statistical analysis, machine learning, cloud computing, and expertise in big data tools such as Hadoop and Spark. The tech industry is currently facing a skills shortage in these areas, leading to a mismatch between demand and supply.

Major tech hubs such as Bangalore and Hyderabad offer competitive salaries due to their status as innovation centers, while smaller cities like Kochi and Coimbatore provide lower compensation because of reduced competition. However, companies are increasingly shifting their focus to Tier 2 towns, where the talent pool is gaining more importance. Cost of living is another major factor influencing salary disparities; for example, the high living expenses in Bangalore and Delhi necessitate higher salaries compared to cities like Ahmedabad. Additionally, government policies play a critical role, with Hyderabad’s favorable environment attracting tech companies, resulting in higher salaries compared to other regions.

Ms Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, shared her thoughts. “The tech industry continues to transform at a rapid pace. To stay ahead, companies must align their talent strategies with technological advancements, particularly in AI and cloud computing. Investing in upskilling programs is not just an option but a necessity, enabling professionals to remain competitive in this dynamic environment. This alignment will be crucial for driving sustainable growth and innovation in the coming years.”