Techfynder organises HR meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TechFynder, the AI-based global recruitment platform for job seekers and businesses, organised the HR India Conference at T-Hub headquarters in Hyderabad earlier this week. The CEO of T-Hub, Srinivas Rao Mahankali, inaugurated the event and spoke about the impending recession, layoffs, and challenges faced by HR leaders, companies and employees. Palagummi Lakshmi Kanaka, Assistant Director, Ernst & Young, addressed the attendees and shared her views and suggestions on what to keep in mind while on their talent acquisition processes. She gave some insights into her global company and the thriving culture that they promote. This was followed by a panel discussion about 'Challenges of Recruitment in 2023 and how HR Technology can provide a sustainable option for businesses moving forward."



The panel was hosted by the international speaker Parvathi who moderated the event with Lakshmi Kanaka from Ernst & Young, Afrah and Ahmed Aamer from Sky Computing, Rajeev Kachara from Brainstorm, Sachin Malhotra from Smiths Group and Paul Guy from Techfynder. The discussion focused on some burning topics, like how talent acquisition might change and the challenges faced by talent acquisition professionals. It was also stated that hard skills would be a selector, whereas soft skills might act as a differentiator. Panelists also focused on the need to be creative and have a sustainable approach to enable business growth and the importance of retaining employees.