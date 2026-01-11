Techno Paints announces Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the brandambassador of Hyderabad-based paints manufacturer Techno Paints and Chemicals. He will continue as the company’s brand ambassador for three years. The company, which has established a stable position in the domestic paints sector for 25 years and is operating successfully in eight states, is looking to expand across the country with the addition of Sachin.

Techno Paints and Chemicals’ Chairman Akuri Srinivas Reddy said, “We are honoured to collaborate with one of world’s most iconic cricketer and Bharat Ratna, Sachin Tendulkar. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year with expansion and IPO, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us.”

Earlier in 2023, the company has announced the appointment of film actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador. He was the company’s brand ambassador for a period of two years.

Techno Paints and Chemicals’ Chairman Akuri Srinivas Reddy told the media on Saturday that the company will file DRHP in the 2026-27. He said that the process will be completed in 2026-27 only. He revealed that Rs.500 crore will be raised through the IPO. The company earned a revenue of Rs 210 crore in 2024-25. It is expecting Rs 450 crore in the current financial year. Srinivas Reddy revealed that they are targeting to reach the Rs 2,000 crore level by 2029-30.

The Indian paint industry is worth Rs 90,000 crore and is growing at a rate of 5-9 percent annually. The per capita consumption of paints worldwide is 15 liters per year. In India, it is only 4.5 liters. Srinivas Reddy said that there is immense potential in this sector domestically.

Techno Paints, which manufactures decorative, industrial and specialty paints, has made its mark in the special texture finishes and construction chemicals segments. It offers over 3,000 shades of decorative paints. The company has its own research and development center in Hyderabad. And a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Pashamylaram near Hyderabad. It currently operates in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, and Chandigarh. It is determined to expand to Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh by the end of this year. It has decided to enter the Middle East in 2026-27.

On the building painting side, Techno Paints has already completed more than 1,250 projects so far. It has painted buildings in the residential, commercial, industrial and hospitality sectors, covering an area of 180 crore square feet. Currently, 175 painting projects are ongoing in various states. Painting work has also started for 26,065 schools in Telangana. More than 5,000 expert painters are engaged in the company’s services. Srinivas Reddy revealed that they have become a top brand in the market due to their international quality and timely completion of projects. The company began its journey in 2001 with 10 people. Today, it continues to thrive with over 450 employees, he added.