Techno Paints launches colour banks tech

To open 250 experience centres; completes 22 years in business
Hyderabad: Techno Paints, which manufactures and sells paints, on Monday said it introduced the latest Colour Banks technology. According to it, only 5-6 companies are using this technology in India. Terming the launch of Colour Banks as a major milestone for the company, Techno Paints said its services now are on par with paint industry leaders.
“With the Colour Banks, as many as 3,000 plus colours can be offered to customers within minutes. Our App has been developed in such a way that Colour Banks can be operated using smartphones,” said Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Founder, Fortune Group, which sells paints under Techno Paints brand. Colour banks services will initially be available at 1,000 of the company’s dealers, he said.
Techno Paints brand has become popular in remote villages also after Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu was appointed as brand ambassador, and response from dealers for Techno Paints products is good now, he said.
Experience Centres
Techno Paints successfully completed 22 years in paints business on August 25, 2023. Already operating in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu States, the company recently entered Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. It has 1,000 dealers now. Reddy said that the dealer network will be expanded to 3,000 by March 2024.