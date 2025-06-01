Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC) Successfully Hosts 11th National NEO-FM Summit 2025

Hyderabad: The 11th National NEO-FM Summit 2025, organized under the aegis of the Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC), was successfully held on May 30th at Address Convention Center, Hyderabad. The summit featured in-depth discussions on sustainability, innovation, and future technologies in the facility management (FM) sector. With the participation of 800 companies, the summit emerged as a significant event in India’s IT/ITeS landscape. Led by TFMC President Satyanarayana Mathala, the summit offered valuable insights into how AI and sustainability are poised to transform the future of facility management. On this occasion, TFMC also announced the formation of an Advisory Committee on infrastructure, in collaboration with its leadership team.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Bhavesh Mishra IAS (Deputy Secretary, IT/ITeS, Govt. of Telangana), Divya Devarajan IAS (Collector, Adilabad), Murali Varadarajan (CSO, L&T Metro Rail), and Dr. Adarsh (Director, KIMS Sunshine Hospitals),Srikanth Sinha - TASK CEO Government of Telangana,Vinay Agrawal VP-Tech Mahindra, Amjad khan Pathan Vice President and Centre Head Bosch Global Software Technologies, Amol Gupta - TTEC Digital Country Head among other notable guests. A key highlight of the summit was the special felicitation of frontline warriors from TGSRTC, HMWSSB, and the Traffic Police, recognizing their dedicated service.

Held under the theme “Sustainable Facilities for the Future: AI & Green Initiatives”, the summit explored how emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) can be integrated into facility management practices. More than 800 FM professionals, IT/ITeS industry leaders, CEOs, CXOs, and government representatives participated. The summit featured roundtable discussions, interactive workshops, and exhibition stalls showcasing the latest products and software in the FM industry.

During the event, awards were presented to organizations for excellence across various domains. Green Awards were given to IT parks and communities in Hyderabad for their adoption of sustainable practices. TFMC Social Excellence Awards were also presented to government departments demonstrating exceptional commitment to social responsibility. Notable awardees included L&T Metro Rail (Best Greening the Future Award), among others. In total, 42 awards were distributed to leading organizations from diverse sectors.

The summit also facilitated discussions on the implementation of sustainable practices in Hyderabad’s IT parks and residential communities. Key topics such as green building certifications, energy efficiency, and waste management were highlighted. Panel discussions addressed AI-powered FM software, smart building systems, and data-driven decision-making. Workshops focused on hybrid work models, employee safety, and workplace ergonomics added further depth to the proceedings.