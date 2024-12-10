Telangana Government Adopts Workruit's DEET Platform to Transform the Region's Employment Ecosystem

Workruit, an AI-powered career and recruitment platform, has been a trusted partner of the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET), a flagship initiative under the Industries & Commerce Department of the Telangana Government, since 2019. Over the years, Workruit’s role has evolved, and it now serves as DEET’s exclusive technology partner. This partnership has played a crucial role in DEET’s mission to bridge employment gaps, enabling citizens from both urban and rural regions of Telangana to access job opportunities that align with their skills and aspirations.

Workruit’s involvement exemplifies its Build-Operate-Transform model. From designing DEET’s core infrastructure to enhancing its reach and usability, Workruit has been integral to the platform’s growth and impact. As the sole technology partner, Workruit continues to drive the platform’s success with cutting-edge solutions, advancing its mission to connect job seekers with meaningful opportunities. The platform’s transformation into a fully adopted government initiative underscores the effectiveness of Workruit’s approach, leveraging technology to address real-time employment challenges.





During a special event in Peddapalli this week, the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Anumula Revanth Reddy, and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu unveiled the new DEET logo, symbolising the platform’s remarkable transformation. This event marked a milestone in DEET’s journey, showcasing its role in bridging employment gaps across Telangana by providing job opportunities to citizens from all corners of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Workruit CEO, Manikanth, said, “Technology can be a great equalizer, and through our collaboration with Telangana, we are making job opportunities more accessible for citizens, no matter where they live. This is just the beginning, and we are committed to bringing the DEET model to other states to drive nationwide economic progress.”

DEET, now fully integrated as a dedicated wing within the Telangana Government, continues to revolutionise the employment ecosystem by fostering skill development and connecting job seekers to opportunities across diverse sectors.

With DEET’s proven success in Telangana, Workruit is already in discussions with other state governments to replicate this transformative model, extending its impact and driving economic growth across India.