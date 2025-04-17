Tempest’s campaign Fast Fashion bags Gold

Hyderabad: Tempest Advertising, has bagged the Gold Award in the Press Unreleased category at the IAA Olive Crown Awards 2025 for its thought-provoking campaign titled “Fast Fashion.” The IAA Olive Crown Awards celebrates excellence in sustainability communication, and Tempest’s win reflects the agency’s growing leadership in purpose-driven creativity

The award-winning ‘Fast Fashion’ campaign uses modern AI tools to generate visually arresting imagery that captures the devastating environmental cost of fast fashion. Focusing on how the textile industry is the largest contributor to water pollution—responsible for 20 per cent of global wastewater, the campaign urges consumers and brands alike to reconsider their choices. It brings to the forefront the conversation on overproduction, Strategic Guidance and Leadership.