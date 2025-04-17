  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Tempest’s campaign Fast Fashion bags Gold

Tempest’s campaign Fast Fashion bags Gold
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Tempest Advertising, has bagged the Gold Award in the Press Unreleased category at the IAA Olive Crown Awards 2025 for its...

Hyderabad: Tempest Advertising, has bagged the Gold Award in the Press Unreleased category at the IAA Olive Crown Awards 2025 for its thought-provoking campaign titled “Fast Fashion.” The IAA Olive Crown Awards celebrates excellence in sustainability communication, and Tempest’s win reflects the agency’s growing leadership in purpose-driven creativity

The award-winning ‘Fast Fashion’ campaign uses modern AI tools to generate visually arresting imagery that captures the devastating environmental cost of fast fashion. Focusing on how the textile industry is the largest contributor to water pollution—responsible for 20 per cent of global wastewater, the campaign urges consumers and brands alike to reconsider their choices. It brings to the forefront the conversation on overproduction, Strategic Guidance and Leadership.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick