Live
- Emily Blunt embraces 41 with happiness and peace
- Vision Pro Owners Encounter Mysterious Cracks on Front Glass
- Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane; remembers ‘Eeshwar’ on its 35th Anniversary
- NEWS ART FEST (North, East, West, South Art Fest) 2024, a spectacular Contemporary Art Festival that took place from February 17th to March 7th, 2024
- ‘Article 370’ rakes in over Rs 5 cr, Vidyut’s ‘Crakk’ mints Rs 4 cr on Day 1
- Controversy erupts over Chief Engineer, Kerala Minister's staff 'fight' in secretariat
- Delhi HC rules in favour of construction workers' benefits, wants unpaid contributions adjusted
- Celebrities Respond to Fans' Unique Requests for Exam Motivation on Social Media
- 'Digital Nagriks' not to be experimented with ‘unreliable’ AI models, govt tells Google India
- J&K narco-terrorism case: NIA attaches 4 properties, seizes Rs 2.27 crore
Just In
Terrific to discuss India’s growth with Gautam Adani over delicious breakfast: Uber CEO
Uber's global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Saturday said it was terrific to discuss India's phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship with Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani over "delicious breakfast".
New Delhi: Uber's global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Saturday said it was terrific to discuss India's phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship with Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani over "delicious breakfast".
Replying to Gautam Adani’s earlier post on X (formerly Twitter), Khosrowshahi said the company is committed to scale up its operations in the country.
“An absolutely terrific conversation with @gautam_adani over a delicious breakfast about India’s phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship,” he posted on X.
“Uber is committed to scaling up shared mobility and accelerating transition to EVs -- looking forward to taking our partnership to the next level,” Khosrowshahi added.
Earlier in the day, Gautam Adani posted pictures of him with Khosrowshahi, who is currently on a visit to India.
“Absolutely captivating chat with @dkhos, CEO of @Uber. His vision for Uber's expansion in India is truly inspiring, especially his commitment to uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity,” he posted.
“Excited for future collaborations with Dara and his team,” Gautam Adani added.
The meeting came as Indian green and renewable energy is booming, which will benefit the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector the most.