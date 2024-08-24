The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is here to ignite experiences Intelligent. Versatile. Intense. Bookings Now Open!

♦ NEW signature connected LED Tail Lamps, new tail gate along with new rear bumper and skid plate design for a wider and impactful rear look

♦ Available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, the SUV promises enhanced comfort and space

♦ With new spacious and premium interiors, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR will have ample room with flexible seating arrangements and cargo storage

♦ Equipped with the latest in-car technology, customers will stay connected and entertained on the go

♦ Built with an array of advanced safety features, The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR comes with over 70+ total safety features, providing peace of mind to the passengers

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today announced the commencement of bookings for The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR. The 6- and 7-seater premium SUV will enrich travel journeys and enthrall customers with its grandeur, comfort & convenience, advanced technology and safety features. Customers can book the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR with an initial booking amount of INR 25,000/- at any Hyundai Dealership across India or by clicking on https://clicktobuy.hyundai.co.in/#/bookACar?modelCode=AA

Announcing the bookings open, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we take pride in offering a diverse SUV portfolio to the Indian customers. We are thrilled to open bookings for our premium SUV- The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR. With more than 75,000 delighted customers in India, brand ALCAZAR has been consistently appreciated for spacious interiors, comfort and convenience features and reliable performance. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR with a distinctive road presence, premium interiors, advanced technology and safety features, promises to further elevate comfort, luxury, and versatility in the SUV segment. We are confident that the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR will exceed expectations and offer unique value propositions to our customers.”

Hyundai Motor India Limited is committed to providing customers with exceptional mobility experiences. For the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR- The tagline ‘Intelligent. Versatile. Intense.’, uniquely encapsulates the DNA of the SUV. Intelligent – typifies the smart technology in the SUV, ‘Versatile’ denotes the broad functionality of the SUV in terms of space, seating and its ability to handle different terrains with ease and ‘Intense’ signifies the bold stance of the SUV that makes it stand out and gives it a distinctive presence on the road.

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR’s charismatic design features a fearless stance and rugged elegance, with front design elements including a new bumper, hood design, skid plate and dark chrome grille adding a bold touch to the SUV. The new H shaped LED DRLs and Quad Beam LED headlamps ensure a distinguished road presence, complemented by the all new R18 (D= 462 mm) diamond cut alloy wheel design, black painted cladding and bridge type roof rails.

Engineered to exceed expectations and designed with versatility in mind, The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR offers a compelling package to the customers. The rear look is designed to give a wider, taller and futuristic appeal to the SUV. With the all-new Signature Connected LED Tail lamps, new tailgate, new Spoiler design with integrated Stop Lamp and new bumper & Skid Plate design, The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR exudes a unique façade of a modern SUV.

The hi-tech and plush interiors offer an upmarket and dynamic feel to the cabin, also accentuating the feeling of spaciousness, comfort and modernity. The 6 and 7 seater premium SUV is an ideal choice for adventure seekers and urban commuters alike.

Creating a harmonious synergy of splendid design and futuristic technology, The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR comes packed with progressive technology, for an enhanced driving experience. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR boasts over 70+ connected car features, ensuring an effortless and enjoyable driving experience.

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature a choice of efficient powertrains with the 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine paired with a 6 speed manual transmission and 7 speed dual clutch transmission (DCT). The SUV will also come with the 1.5 U2 CRDi diesel engine with a 6 speed manual transmission and 6 speed automatic transmission.

Safety remains paramount, The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR comes with a plethora of advanced safety features. With 40 standard safety features and over 70 total safety features including ADAS, the premium SUV will offer superior protection to the passengers. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is all set to rewrite the next era of SUV dominance in the industry.

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR elevates customers choices to new heights, offering an impressive array of 9 striking color options including the new Robust Emerald Matte. With 4 distinct variants – Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature, this versatile SUV is designed to cater to every discerning taste.

