The Ultimate Guide for Indians to Select the Right Visa for Thailand

Thailand is the most popular tourist destination in Southeast Asia because of its stunning beaches and attractive entertainment parks. Many Indians prefer this country for a holiday with family and friends because of its easy visa application system and immigration procedure. Also, Thailand visas for Indians include visa-on-arrival (VOA) which is convenient and cost-effective. Before you start your visa application to Thailand, read this space to learn more about selecting the right Thai visa.



How to Choose the Right Visa for Thailand?

Choosing the right visa for your Thailand trip requires consideration of a few points that we have discussed in detail below:

1. Analyse the Purpose of Your Visit

The intent of your visit to the country should be clear. It can be either business, higher education, tourism, retirement, or transit. If your intent is not clear, then you will end up applying for the wrong type of visa, leading to rejection of the visa application.

2. Understanding the Types of Thailand Visas for Indians

An Indian traveller can apply for the following types of Thailand visas:

Tourist Visa

A tourist visa for Thailand is applied when the visit is purely for tourism purposes. The validity for this type of visa is three to six months with a permissible period of stay of 60 days. The Office of Immigration Bureau can extend this visa up to 90 days upon request. Moreover, you also get single entry, multiple entry, ‘TS’ and Sports/ Crew options for this visa type.

Non-Immigrant Visa

This type of Thailand visa allows Indians to stay in the country for a period of not more than 90 days. However, with the type of non-immigrant visa you select, the validity gets changed. This visa is available in the following types:

• Visa B and IB (Employment) - Single entry

• Visa B (Business) - Single entry

• Visa B (Business) - Multiple entry

• Visa ED (Education) - Single entry

• Visa O (Family Member or Dependent) - Single entry

• Visa O (Thai Family Member) - Single entry

• Visa O (Thai Family Member) - Multiple entry

• Visa O (Medical Treatment) - Single entry

• Visa O (NGO or Public Charity Organisation) - Single entry

• Visa F - Single entry

• Visa RS (Research) - Single entry

• Visa R/RA (Religious)

• Visa M (Mass Media) - Single entry

• Visa OA (Retirement) - Multiple entry

Diplomatic Visa

This Thailand visa is issued to applicants who want to enter the country to perform official duties, mainly by using a diplomatic passport. Remember that you need to show the original invitation letter as well as the necessary documents related to the duty of the special agency, such as the UN Mission, Diplomatic Mission and more.

Long-Term Resident Visa

This is another non-refundable visa that helps you to stay in Thailand for 10 years, along with granting you multiple entries. This program also offers a number of non-tax and tax benefits for enhancing the attractiveness of the country as a hub for living and involvement in business for high-potential foreigners.

Official Visa

This type of visa is issued to applicants who want to enter the country to perform official duties, mainly by using the official passport. Upon arrival, travellers with this type of visa will be permitted to stay in Thailand for a period of not exceeding 90 days.

Have a Clear Idea of Your Stay Period in Thailand

You should be clear on the duration of your stay in Thailand before applying for the visa. Each type of visa has different validity and the number of days you can stay there. So knowing the same is important.

The validity period for different types of Thailand visas is shown below in the table:

Visa Types Validity of Visa Period of Stay Tourist Visa ● TR - Single Entry 3 months 60 days ● TR - Multiple Entry 6 months 60 days ● TS 3 months 30 days ● Sports / Crew 3 months 30 days Non-Immigrant Visa · Visa B and IB 3 months 90 days · Visa B - Single Entry 3 months 90 days · Visa B - Multiple Entry 1 year or 3 years 90 days · Visa ED 3 months 90 days · Visa O - Family Member or Dependent 3 months 90 days · Visa O - Single Entry 3 months 90 days or 1 year · Visa O - Multiple Entry 1 year 90 days or 1 year · Visa O - Medical Treatment 3 months 90 days · Visa O - NGO or Public Charity Organisation 3 months 90 days · Visa F 3 months 90 days · Visa RS 3 months 90 days · Visa R/RA 3 months 90 days · Visa M 3 months 90 days · Visa OA 1 year 90 days or 1 year Diplomatic Visa 3 months 90 days Long Term Resident Visa (LTR) 10 years 1 year Official Visa 3 months 90 days

4. Understand the Application Requirements



Another important tip for choosing the right visa for your Thailand visa is to know the eligibility criteria and documents necessary. You need to have a few documents handy for applying to some specific visa types. If you do not have that, you can choose some other type of Thailand visa and cannot visit for the same purpose.

5. Thailand Visa Fee for Indians for Different Types

The different types of visas to Thailand for Indians have different fees that help you choose the right visa as per your financial capability.

The table below shows the fees for different visa types:





Visa Types Visa Fees (Rs.) Tourist Visa ● TR - Single Entry 2,500 ● TR - Multiple Entry 12,000 ● TS 1,900 (Single entry) 3,800 (multiple entry) ● Sports / Crew 1,900 (Single entry) 3,800 (multiple entry) Non-Immigrant Visa · Visa B and IB 5,000 · Visa B 5,000 · Visa B - Multiple Entry 12,000 - 1 year 24,000 - 3 years · Visa ED 5,000 · Visa O - Family Member or Dependent 5,000 · Visa O - Single Entry 5,000 · Visa O - Multiple Entry 12,000 · Visa O - Medical Treatment 5,000 · Visa O - NGO or Public Charity Organisation 5,000 · Visa F 5,000 · Visa RS 5,000 · Visa R/RA 5,000 (Single Entry) 12,000 (Multiple Entry) · Visa M 5,000 · Visa OA 12,000 Diplomatic Visa - Long Term Resident Visa (LTR) 125,000 Official Visa -





The Bottom Line

To sum it up, while applying for a Thai visa from India, you need to select the visa category carefully. Moreover, failing to choose the right visa category shows that you are unclear about your purpose of visiting, leading to difficulty during immigration. Also, if you are thinking about purchasing a travel insurance plan for your international trip, you can visit the website of reputable insurance companies to get detailed information.

(No Hans India Journalist was involved in creation of this content)

