This Ganesh Mahotsav, Manage Expenses with a Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has made getting personal loans convenient for borrowers. Individuals can avail loans ranging from as low as Rs 500 to Rs 50 Lakhs, depending on their eligibility. These personal loans can help individuals easily manage their expenses during Ganesh Mahotsav, without straining their hard-earned savings. With the help of such loans, people can fulfil short-term needs like purchasing sweets and gifts, decorating their homes, and much more this festive season.

On Bajaj Markets, one can compare the loans offered by multiple lending partners, prior to applying. Here is a list of lending partners available on the platform, along with their offered interest rates. Lending Partners Interest Rates Bajaj Finance Limited 13.50% p.a. Onwards Axis Bank 10.49% p.a. Onwards PaySense Partners 14% p.a. Onwards Fibe 14% p.a. Onwards CASHe 30% p.a. Onwards KreditBee 15% p.a. Onwards SMFG India Credit 12% p.a. Onwards Muthoot Finance 14.50% p.a. Onwards YES BANK 10.99% p.a. Onwards mPokket 24% p.a. Onwards IIFL Finance 18% p.a. Onwards InCred 21% p.a. Onwards Upwards 1.5% p.m. Onwards L&T Finance 11% p.a. Onwards Finnable 15.95% p.a. Onwards SmartCoin 2% p.m. Onwards Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% p.a. Onwards Privo 9.99% p.a. Onwards

*Disclaimer: The mentioned details are subject to change as per the lender's discretion. With these personal loans, borrowers can benefit from a completely digitised application process and enjoy flexible repayment tenures of up to 6 years. In addition to such loans, one can also explore credit cards, insurance and investment plans on the Bajaj Markets app or website.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same