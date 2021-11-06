TIF Green MSME Industrial Park in TS floors AP team 

Hyderabad: An high-level team comprising Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Chairman Mettu Govind Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Chairman ArimandaVaraprasad Reddy, newly-elected Member of Parliament from Tirupati MaddilaGurumoorthyand FSME India National President APK Reddy visited TIF Green MSME Industrial Park on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The 460-acre industrial park, developed jointly by Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and located at Dandu Malkapur village of Chautuppal zone of BhuvanagiriYadadri district, floored the members of the Andhra Pradesh team, who said in unison that similar parks would be developed in Andhra Pradesh as well.

"This new industrial park offers good amenities and infrastructure. It is the model industrial park for the MSMEs in the country. It will do a world of good for the country if we develop more such parks. The day is not far-off for us to compete with China if we have such parks. TIF and TSIIC has done a wonderful job," Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy said during the study tour of the AP team.

APIIC Chairman Govind Reddy strongly felt that integrated industrial parks on the line of the TIF's initiative would go a long-way in fuelling industrial growth. "Amenities like Common Facilities Centre (CFC) planned in the MSME park would improve ease of doing business," Reddy said.

Underlining the need for better co-operation between two Telugu States, he said that textile industry would generate large number of jobs. "Rs one crore investment in textile sector will generate 100 jobs. As we need large number of new jobs, there is a need to encourage textile sector," Reddy said.

APTDC Chairman Varaprasad Reddy made it very clear that similar parks would be developed in Andhra Pradesh as well. "The idea behind this tour is that we want to develop similar parks in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on developing an industrial park in every constituency. We gained lot of experience during this visit We will explain to our Chief Minister about this world-class park," the APTDC chief said.

FSME India's APK Reddy said that industrial units coming up in integrated industrial parks would not turn in non-performing assets (NPAs) as park managements and associations would handhold them. "Andhra Pradesh government should also encourage MSME industrial parks on the lines of this one. AP has land bank of over 45,000 acres. Excellent and world-class parks could be developed on these lands," he said.

TIF President K Sudhir Reddy explained about the MSME park. TSIIC Chairman GadhariBalamallu also spoke.