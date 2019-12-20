Today petrol, diesel price in Hyderabad, other metro cities on December 20

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates have recorded mixed trends on Friday (December 20). There is no change in the petrol price at major metro cities across the country. However, the diesel rates have hiked for the second consecutive day. With this, the petrol price in Hyderabad remains stable at Rs 79.42 per litre. The rate of diesel went up by 17 paise and reached Rs 72.40 per litre.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate is Rs 78.98 and diesel sold at Rs 71.68. In Vijayawada, Petrol continues at Rs 78.61 and diesel priced at Rs 71.34. Even in Delhi, the petrol costs Rs 74.63 and diesel tagged at Rs 66.34. The petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 80.29 and diesel sold at Rs 69.59.

As on June 2017, Diesel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method. Petrol and diesel rates are revised at 06:00 a.m. every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Various factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher. Price of fuel includes excise duty, value added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of the petrol gets nearly doubled.