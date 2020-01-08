Today petrol, diesel prices remain stable in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 8

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates, which hiked for the last few days, has remained stable on Wednesday (January 8). Today, there is no change in petrol and diesel price at all metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol price in Hyderabad is at Rs 80.54 per litre and diesel priced at Rs 75.00 per litre. On the other hand, crude oil prices in the international market have increased again.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate remains stable at Rs 80.07 and diesel continues at Rs 74.19. In Vijayawada, the petrol price is Rs 79.70 and diesel sold at Rs 73.85.

Even in Delhi, the petrol cost remains constant at Rs 75.74 and diesel priced at Rs 68.79. The petrol price in Mumbai also remained steady at Rs 81.33 and diesel Rs 72.14.