Today petrol, diesel rates dropped in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 18

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates have reduced on Saturday (January 18). Today, the petrol price has come down by 15 paise and diesel by 17 paise at all metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is Rs 80.03 per litre and diesel costs Rs 74.81 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have increased in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate has dropped by 16 paise and reached at Rs 79.57. Similarly, the diesel price also declined by 17 paise and touched at Rs 74.00. In Vijayawada, the petrol priced at Rs 79.20 and diesel sold at Rs 73.66.

Even in Delhi, the petrol price reduced by 15 paise and tagged at Rs 75.26. In the same way, the diesel rate also lowered by 16 paise and marked at Rs 68.61. The petrol cost in Mumbai is at Rs 80.85 and diesel sold at Rs 71.94.