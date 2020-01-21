Today petrol, diesel rates reduced in Hyderabad, other cities on January 21

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates have again recorded a downtrend on Tuesday (January 21). Today, the petrol and diesel prices slashed by 23 paise at all major cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is at Rs 79.56 per litre and diesel priced at Rs 74.20 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have dropped in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol price has reduced by 16 paise and reached Rs 79.12 per litre. Similarly, the diesel price declined by 22 paise and touched Rs 73.41 per litre. In Vijayawada, the petrol costs at Rs 78.75 per litre and diesel sold at Rs 73.07 per litre.

Even in Delhi, the petrol rate decreased by 16 paise and tagged at Rs 74.82 per litre and diesel lowered by 21 paise and marked at Rs 68.05 per litre. The petrol rate in Mumbai is at Rs 80.42 per litre and diesel sold at Rs 71.35 per litre.