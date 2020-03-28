Today petrol, diesel rates remain stable in Hyderabad, other metro cities on March 28

The domestic fuel rates continue the same trend, as there is no change in the price of petrol and diesel at all metro cities across the country on March 28.

With this, the petrol price in Hyderabad remains unchanged at Rs 73.97 and diesel at Rs 67.82. On the other side, crude oil prices have dropped in the international market.

A similar condition exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol price remains stable at Rs 74.61 and diesel continues at Rs 68.52. In Vijayawada, the petrol rate is Rs 74.21 and diesel sold at Rs 68.15.

Even in Delhi, the petrol price remains constant at Rs 69.59 and diesel at Rs 62.29. The petrol rate in Mumbai also remains steady at Rs 75.30 and diesel priced at Rs 65.21.