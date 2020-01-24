Today petrol, diesel rates slashed in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 24

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates have slashed on Friday (January 24). Today, the petrol price has dropped by 24 paise and diesel by 27 paise at all metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is Rs 79.14 per litre and diesel priced at Rs 73.72 per litre. On the other side, crude oil rates have also reduced in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate has come down by 22 paise and reached Rs 78.72. Similarly, the diesel price also slashed by 26 paise and touched at Rs 72.95. In Vijayawada, the petrol cost is Rs 78.35 and diesel sold at Rs 72.61.

Even in Delhi, the petrol rate has declined by 22 paise and tagged by Rs 74.43. In the same way, the diesel price also dropped by 25 paise and marked at Rs 67.61. The petrol cost in Mumbai priced at Rs 80.03 and diesel sold at Rs 70.88.