Tollywood Singer Mangli Grand launched Xiaomi's latest 5G handset, the Redmi Note 14 Series, today at the Gachibowli showroom

Hyderabad: Cellbay, the fastest-growing Multi-Brand Retail Chain in Telangana, launched Xiaomi’s latest 5G handset, the Redmi Note 14 Series, today at the Gachibowli showroom. The launch was graced by Tollywood singer Mangli.



Speaking on the occasion, singer Mangli expressed her happiness, saying, "It’s great a pleasure to launch the Redmi Note 14 Series at Cellbay, The most Trusted multi-brand Retail chain in Telangana. My best wishes and congratulations to the Cellbay management for providing such excellent products and services."

Cellbay Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Soma Nagaraju, shared that "Cellbay is always committed to offer the latest products & services to its esteemed customers. As part of this commitment, we launched the Redmi Note 14 Series today." On this occasion, he extended his gratitude to Mr. Syed Anwar, Zonal Head (AP & TS) Xiaomi India, and Mr. Konda Vijay Kumar, J. Secretary -Telangana Hockey Association, for attending the grand event.

Mr. Suhaas Nallacheru, Director, Strategy & Planning, Cellbay, highlighted the key features of the Redmi Note 14 Series. He mentioned that, "This phone comes equipped with a 50MP Camera with Telephoto capabilities, a 6200mAh Electrolyte Battery, and is priced starting at just Rs. 18,999/-. He also mentioned that this phone comes with Finance options also."

Mr. Sudeep Nallacheru, Director of Marketing, Cellbay, stated that, "Adapting to the ever-changing preferences of customers, we continuously evolve our marketing strategies to provide a unique shopping experience. The Redmi Note 14 Series handsets will be available across all Cellbay stores starting today. This new phone features a Quad-Curved AMOLED Display and IP 68 Water Resistance. We encourage our customers to visit their nearest Cellbay store to purchase this handset and take advantage of amazing offers."

The event witnessed active participation from the Cellbay staff, creating a festive atmosphere. Concluding the event, Managing Director Mr. Somah Nagaraju extended special thanks to their customers and media partners for making the launch a grand success.

Delete Edit



