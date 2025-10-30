Top Gutter Companies in India You Can Trust for Quality and Durability

Well, rain can create a havoc if you do not take a proper care. An efficient gutter would matter a lot if you want your home or commercial space dry and free from damage. In fact, a topical climate like that in India can make a high-quality gutter system a prerequisite in any home or office.

Poor-quality gutters can create more problems than they solve. Leaky, rusted, or clogged gutters lead to water seepage, wall cracks, mould, and even foundation damage.

That is why there is a growing demand for weather-resistant, reliable gutter systems across India. Builders and homeowners are looking for the gutter companies that offer a professional quality of service.

However, finding the right gutter company may not be that easy. That is precisely why we set out on a journey to find the best gutter companies in India.

The role of gutters in Indian Buildings

There is something that goes quite wrong when we look at the way gutters are viewed by most of the homeowners. They are not just for channelling the rainwater. They should be designed in such a way that they protect your roof, walls and foundation.

In the Indian context, gutters have a huge role to play. Since India is known for heavy rains, the gutters should be able to direct the rainwater away from your structure.

Here is why you should make sure that your gutters are –

Indian weather – The incessant rains can strain any gutter system. Cheap and weak gutter can cause leakage, rusting and breaking.

Choice of materials – The type of material you choose would have a strong bearing on the usability of the gutters and its lifespan. Aluminium should be a good choice as it does not rust or warp. PVC and uPVC can provide a lightweight and rust-proof performance.

When shopping for a gutter, check factors like drainage capacity, strength, and resistance to rust, UV rays, and cracking. A good gutter will withstand India’s extreme rains and hot sun, season after season.

Criteria for Choosing the Best Gutter Companies in India

Well, when choosing the best gutter company, you need to pay enough attention to a few specific factors. That would make sure that the gutters installed by them will continue to provide years of trouble-free service.

Quality assurance: Look for ISI or other industry certifications. Only companies with strict quality control make gutters that last.

Manufacturing standards: Proven processes mean fewer defects and higher durability.

Product range: Top brands offer gutters for both homes and large industrial sites.

After-sales support: Installation matters. Reliable companies train their installers well and offer ongoing support.

Dealer networks: Check if the brand has a dealer/installer close to your city for faster service.

Warranty and maintenance: Reputable brands back their gutters with warranties and easy repair options.

Top Gutter Companies in India for Quality and Durability

Well, now that you have understood what you should look for in your choice of the best gutter companies, let us now check out the top gutter companies in India that offer better quality and durability.

Euro Guard Hysquare

Euro Guard has over 30 years of experience in gutter installation and allied services. The 3000 strong dealer strength makes it available in almost every city where you may be living in. They have been known for the PVC gutter installation and downspout systems that offer a better lifespan.

Why choose Euro Guard?

They are known for universal acceptance. The company has more than one lakh happy customers

The company offers proven quality, extensive dealer support, and superior PVC gutters.

They invest in continuous research that offers gutters that are tailored for Indian weather

Contact details

Phone: +91 907 429 5454 and +91 890 747 1870

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.euroguardhysquare.com/

Address: Vajra Plastic Industry, Development Area, Angamaly South, Champannur, Ernakulam District, Kerala – 683573

Aqua Star (Ponnore Group)

Aqua Star is located in Thrissur, Kerala. In fact, it is known to be a pioneer of corrugated uPVC gutters in India. The company has a reputation for leakproof, UV-stabilised and easy to install gutters.

Why choose them?

Support for rainwater harvesting.

Weatherproof and rust free gutters.

Focus on innovation that caters to Indian homes and commercial spaces

Contact details

Phone: +91 9446001212

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://aquarain.in/

Address: Door No 30/465-B Minalur, Kurancheri Thrissur Pin : 680581

Besguard (Best Group)

Thrissur in Kerala seems to be the hub for innovations in gutter systems. Besguard is yet another option for the best gutter companies in India. Located in Thrissur. It is known for the high water capacity gutters in uPVC.

Why choose them?

Their gutters offer low maintenance performance

Long life performance

Trusted by experts in commercial, industrial, and apartment projects.

Contact details

Phone: +91 8089060050

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://besguard.co.in/

Address: Plot no.29, I D P, Velacode, Mundoor, Thrissur, Kerala - 680 541, India

Taurus Infra Corp

Taurus is another major player in Kerala for gutter installation. They have been known for their expertise in customised rain gutter installation services. They are also known for their customer centric approach.

Why choose them?

They offer highly customised solutions to customers.

Faster response times

Skilled installation teams

Contact details

Phone: +91 9447238027

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.taurusinfra.com/

Address: Room No. 10/734/32, Mars Commercial Complex, Pallikkulam Road, Thrissur-1

SkyTech Roofing

The company is based in Coimbatore and serves the entire Tamil Nadu and southern India. The company is known for the large scale industrial gutter installation services.

Why choose them?

High-capacity drainage options

Specific designs for warehouses, factories, and public infrastructure.

They provide tough, rust-free UPVC gutters for all applications.

Contact details

Phone: +91 7942785364

Email: NA

Website: https://www.skytechroofing.in/

Address: Sky Tech Roofing Company, SF No 10/3A & 10/3B Site No 1, Ramakrishna Nagar, Kurudampalayam, Coimbatore - 641017, Tamil Nadu, India

Natural Cooling Technologies

The gutter company is located at Vijayawada in, Andhra Pradesh. It manufactures Euroguard rain gutters and other eco-friendly cooling systems.

Why choose them?

Focus on sustainable advanced materials

Some models help in rainwater harvesting

Useful in both commercial and residential installations.

Contact details

Phone: +91 8048955180

Email: NA

Website: https://www.naturalcoolingtechnologies.in/

Address: Plot No. 94, Road No. 8th, New Autonagar, Kanuru Industrial Area, Vijayawada - 520007, NTR, Andhra Pradesh, India

Tanishka Building Solution

The company is located in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Tanishka is a prominent supplier of roofing sheets, GI gutters, and accessories. They are known for a robust metal gutter solutions.

Why choose them?

Their gutters are designed for North India’s dust storms, heat, and monsoon gales.

Long-lasting and sturdy build

Trusted by builders, contractors, and commercial developers.

Contact details

Phone: +91-9266099845 and +91-8178183657

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.tbsinfra.com/

Address: F- 259 & 260 UPSIDC MG Road Industrial Area, Masoori, Hapur, Uttar Pradesh

Aizar Rain Gutters

The company operates from Kerala, but has an all India presence. The company is known for its hybrid uPVC gutter systems.

Why choose them?

Sleek look and low maintenance gutters

Ease of installation

An excellent durability and sustainability

Contact details

Phone: 1800 833 3323

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://aizarraingutters.com/

Address: F- 259 & 260 UPSIDC MG Road Industrial Area, Masoori, Hapur, Uttar Pradesh

Conclusion

The need for quality gutters in India cannot be underestimated. The unpredictable weather here makes it imperative to look for a gutter system that that indeed stands the test of time. Choosing a trusted gutter company in India should help you make sure that your home or commercial property stays protected for years.

For the best results, always look for brands with proven durability, strong dealer networks, and expert after-sales support. Whether for a house in Goa, a factory in Tamil Nadu, or an apartment in Kerala, the right gutter system makes all the difference.

Upgrade your property’s protection today. Choose a gutter system built for India.