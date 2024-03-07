‘Tourism in Switzerland back to pre-covid level’

Hyderabad: Switzerland Tourism, the tourism board for Switzerland, on Wednesday announced that tourism in their country is back to the pre-covid level. In 2019, eight lakh Indian tourists had booked hotels for overnight stay in Switzerland while in 2023, it is six lakh. However, the board attributes sold-out accommodations at hotels and home-stays, as a measure to gauge the flow of travellers.

“Travel is more spread out now in Switzerland than ever. We are seeing sold-out accommodations and pre-booked activities for summer, winter and ski destinations. From India, we are seeing more experiential travellers visiting the country postpandemic,” said Simon Bosshart, Chief Markets Officer for East Markets. The hotel overnight booking count in 2010 was at 10 lakh, in 2019 it was at eight lakh, and post Covid the count of Indian travellers visiting Switzerland is six lakh in 2023.