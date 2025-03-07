Toyota Kirloskar Motor Introduces Hilux Black Edition - The Ultimate Blend of Boldness, Power and Sophistication

Key Highlights of the Black Edition of the Toyota Hilux

· Powered by a 2.8L Four-Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine with 6-Speed Automatic (500 Nm Torque)

· 4X4 drivetrain ensures superior off-road capability and performance

· Aggressive All-Black Themed Design enhances its rugged and premium appeal

· Black Front Radiator Grille for a dominant front-end look

· Front Under Run with a sportier stance

· Black Fender Garnish enhances the rugged look of wheel arches

· Black Fuel Lid Garnish for a sleek, seamless design

· 18-inch Black Alloy Wheels with customized hub caps for a bold presence

· Black Outside Rear View Mirror (ORVM) Covers, Door Handles, and Door Mouldings for a cohesive black look

· Sharp Swept-Back LED Headlights with a signature night-time lighting effect

· LED Rear Combination Lamps complete the modern aesthetic

· 7 SRS Airbags for enhanced occupant protection

· Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) & Traction Control (TC) for superior handling and stability

· Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Automatic Hill Assist Control (HAC), and Downhill Assist Control (DAC) for off-road and inclined driving safety

· Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ALSD)

· Front Parking Sensors for easier manoeuvrability in tight spaces

· Premium Leather Upholstery for a luxurious interior experience

· Dual-Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control for personalized climate settings

· Smart Entry with Engine Push Start/Stop Button for enhanced convenience

· Eight-inch Infotainment Touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay for seamless connectivity

· Eight-way Powered Driver Seat for maximum comfort on long drives

· Electrochromic Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) for auto-dimming rear-view mirror function

· Reverse Parking Camera with audio display for safer parking assistance

· Cruise Control for effortless highway driving

· Electric Adjust & Retract ORVMs (Black coloured in Black Edition) for enhanced visibility and ease of use

· Best-in-Class 700mm Water Wading Capacity for tackling challenging water crossings

· Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) Platform with a rigid frame structure for durability

Bengaluru: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the Introduction of the new Hilux Black Edition in India, to cater to the desires of the customers seeking an incredible lifestyle utility vehicle that is best suited for off-roading adventure drives on tough terrains and everyday city use. Designed to keep up with evolving customer expectations, the new Hilux Black Edition aims to deliver aggressive and sophisticated all-black theme, while retaining its legendary toughness, power and performance.

At the heart of the Hilux Black Edition is a 2.8L Four-Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine, available with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission (500 Nm torque). It’s 4X4 drivetrain ensures a seamless off-road experience, making it the perfect combination of performance, power, and sophistication. Toyota’s world-class engineering, advanced safety features, and best-in-class comfort make the Hilux Black Edition a standout in its segment, offering segment-leading 500 Nm torque, an innovative multi-purpose vehicle (IMV) platform, and an exceptional 700mm water wading capacity.

The Hilux Black Edition features all-new black-themed exterior, giving it a dominant road presence. Key design enhancements include a black-coloured front radiator grille, muscular bonnet line and 18-inch black alloy wheels with customized hub caps. The additional styling elements such as the black ORVM covers, door handles, fender garnish, and fuel lid garnish contribute to a sleek, aggressive look. The front bumper features an Under Run adding a sporty touch. Completing the modern and premium aesthetic are the sharp swept-back LED headlights and LED rear combination lamps, ensuring a distinctive lighting signature.

Safety remains a top priority in the Hilux Black Edition, featuring 7 SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TC), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), and Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ALSD) for superior handling and control. Additionally, Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Downhill Assist Control (DAC) provide enhanced safety on inclines and rough terrains. The front parking sensors add convenience in tight spaces, ensuring a confident and secure drive.

Inside, the Hilux Black Edition offers a driver-focused premium cabin, blending comfort with cutting-edge technology. The interior is finished in luxurious leather upholstery, complemented by a dual-zone fully automatic climate control system for personalized comfort. The vehicle is equipped with an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless connectivity. Additional comfort-enhancing features include an eight-way powered driver seat, electrochromic IRVM for automatic dimming, and a reverse parking camera with audio display for enhanced visibility.

For added convenience, the Hilux Black Edition incorporates Smart Entry with Engine Push Start/Stop Button, automatic headlamps, and electric adjust & retract ORVMs (now black coloured to match the new design). Cruise control ensures effortless long-distance driving, making the Hilux Black Edition an ideal companion for both urban commutes and rugged adventures.

Commenting on the launch, Varinder Wadhwa - Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota, our commitment to delivering ever-better cars is rooted in a deep understanding of our customers’ diverse mobility needs and preferences. Through extensive market research and consumer insights, we recognize the evolving demand for vehicles that seamlessly blend power, sophistication and rugged versatility. The Toyota Hilux has long been an icon of durability and performance and with the introduction of the Hilux Black Edition, we are taking this legacy even further. The striking all-black exterior enhances its bold and commanding road presence, making a powerful statement that resonates with adventure seekers and lifestyle enthusiasts alike.

This exclusive Black Edition is not just about aesthetics—it embodies Toyota’s world-class engineering, cutting-edge safety, and best-in-class comfort, offering an unparalleled driving experience for those who are passionate for thrill, exploration, and memorable journeys. Whether conquering off-road trails or navigating cityscapes, the Hilux Black Edition stands as the ultimate ‘go-anywhere, do-anything’ vehicle. We are confident that this refreshed look, combined with Toyota’s legendary toughness, will deeply connect with our customers looking for both performance and style in their mobility experience."

The customer feedback reaffirms the Toyota Hilux as more than just a vehicle—it is an aspiration and a lifestyle statement. The proud owners of the iconic Hilux appreciate its commanding road presence, making it a true head-turner. Recognized for its ruggedness, ease of handling, and exceptional off-road capability, the Hilux is valued as a reliable travel companion that seamlessly blends power and comfort. Further, the valued customers cherish the legacy of owning a Toyota vehicle, known for its durability, quality, and engineering excellence. With its unparalleled toughness and refined appeal, the Hilux continues to resonate with adventure seekers and discerning off-road enthusiasts, reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to delivering vehicles that embody both the performance and lifestyle aspirations.

Bookings for the Toyota Hilux Black Edition are now open, for the customers, across all Toyota dealerships in India. Deliveries are scheduled to commence from March 2025.

Customers can explore the Hilux Black Edition through Toyota’s Virtual Showroom, offering a 360-degree digital experience of the vehicle’s interiors, exteriors, and key features. For more information, visit your nearest Toyota dealership or log on to https://www.toyotabharat.com/.

