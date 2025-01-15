Trident Group Launches Karamyogi’s Recruitment Drive to Hire 3,000 Skilled Individuals Across India

Trident Group, a global conglomerate has announced its Karamyogi Recruitment Drive, aiming to hire 3,000 skilled individuals across India. This initiative reflects Trident Group's commitment to building an inclusive, empowering community and contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation.

The drive will focus on Madhya Pradesh (Budhni) and Punjab (Dhaula and Sanghera), with an emphasis on female applicants and candidates from sports backgrounds. By providing employment to 3,000+ individuals, Trident Group will indirectly benefit over 15,000 family members, boosting local economies, improving quality of life, and contributing to the national GDP. This initiative will also promote skill development, empower female members, and generate valuable tax revenue.

Speaking of the recruitment drive, Pooja Luthra, CHRO Trident Group said, “The Karamyogi recruitment drive aligns with our vision to create meaningful work opportunities for thousands while positively impacting the communities we serve. This initiative not only strengthens our workforce but also contributes to nation-building – towards a Viksit Bharat by empowering individuals and providing them with opportunities to grow.”

The recruitment process will involve online registration, application submission, offline assessment, and skill evaluations. Successful candidates will join Trident Group's various departments, including Operations, Engineering, Maintenance, and Administration. The positions will offer a starting salary of INR 50,000 per month for an 8-hour workday, ensuring dignified wages and better work-life balance.

With this recruitment drive, Trident Group reaffirms its dedication to creating a positive impact on the communities it serves.