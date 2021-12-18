Trigyn Technologies Limited is a recent victim of a cyber incident

Trigyn Technologies Limited today announced that the company has been a recent victim of a cyber incident.

In a regulatory filing at the exchanges, Trigyn Technologies said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the exchanges that we are the recent victim of a cyber incident."

It said that the company had immediately initiated preventive measures to safeguard the systems, data and network of the Company. At this stage, the company is in the process of identifying the impact of the incident. The company will update on the same if there is any material impact.

The company has taken this issue very seriously and are committed to protecting the interest of every stakeholder and have engaged leading domain experts in the matter. It continues to operate in normal and is carrying on its business and operations in the normal and ordinary course.

Shares of Trigyn Technologies Limited was closed at Rs 119 at the BSE on Friday as compared to the previous close of Rs. 123.95. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 124.00 and an intraday low of Rs 118.30