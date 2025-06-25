Live
True leadership is forged in the face crisis: Adani
Ahmedabad: Even in the face of the storms and relentless scrutiny, the Adani Group has never backed down, Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Tuesday, adding that instead, we proved that true leadership is not built in sunshine - it is constructed in the fire of crisis.
“We live in a world where negativity often echoes louder than the truth. And as we cooperate with legal processes, let me also restate that our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are non-negotiable,” said the billionaire industrialist while addressing Adani Enterprises Ltd’sannual general meeting (AGM).
In terms of consolidated numbers, at the Group level, revenues grew by 7 per cent, EBITDA by 8.2 per cent, and Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained healthy at 2.6x. Total revenues were Rs 2,71,664 crore and adjusted EBITDA was Rs 89,806 crore.
“Our capital investment across businesses is set to break all records. We anticipate an annual CAPEX spend of $15-20 billion for the next five years.