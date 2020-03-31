TSIIC takes up massive drive against COVID-19 spread

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC), which develops and maintains industrial infrastructure and IT zones, has embarked on a massive drive to control spread of COVID-19 pandemic at all the industrial clusters and IT (information technology) zones in Telangana.

The corporation has deployed several teams to sanitise the industrial clusters and IT zones with bleaching powder (sodium hypochlorite) and hydrogen peroxide on a regular basis. It also distributed masks and other safety material.

"Due to the lockdown, most of the industries have been closed. However, 28 categories of industries including pharmaceuticals, have been exempted from the lockdown under essential services category.

Our idea is to keep industrial estates safe and secure so that employees of these industries can go and work without any fear," E V Narsimha Reddy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TSIIC, told The Hans India.

TSIIC deployed tractor-mounted sprinklers and spraying equipment to spray disinfectant chemical liquid at least three times a day. "We bought three new tractor-mounted sprinklers.

Besides, we have also hired 30 more to carry out the spraying operations. Each of these has a capacity to carry 400 to 500 litres," Reddy explained.

In addition, the corporation also deployed manually-operated small spraying machines to cover those areas where tractors can't go.

"We also bought around 30 of these sprayers. In addition, we increased workforce by three times so that the spraying operations could be carried out in all areas and continued without any disruption," he said.

On the budget earmarked for the activity, he said: "We are using internal budgets. There is no problem for funds. We are spending whatever is required.

The basic objective is to keep the industrial and IT zones safe for people to move around and work. It's very important for the 28 categories of essential industries to operate so that basic needs of people are taken care of during the lockdown," Reddy said.

The TSIIC MD underlined the need for people to protect themselves. "Employees of our corporation are also working on rotation basis. We are taking adequate safety measures to see that our employees are safe in the office and outside," he said.

The corporation has over 180 industrial estates and clusters under its supervision across Telangana. It has taken up the sanitisation drive at all these estates and surrounding habitations.

In Hyderabad's IT hub, the corporation has taken up the drive in Gachibowli, Nanakramguda IT zone, University of Hyderabad area and other key locations.