New Delhi: One of largest Indian auto manufacturers, TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced during its board meeting the elevation of Sudarshan Venu as Managing Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Sudarshan Venu is the son of Venu Srinivasan, an Indian industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Sundaram-Clayton Limited and TVS Motor Company. The company has announced that 33-year-old Sudarshan Venu has played a pivotal role in the company's growth in India and key international markets, including Asia, Africa, and more recently in Europe.

Prof Sir Ralf Dieter Speth, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, "Sudarshan has got a clear vision and brings with him both a tremendous passion for advanced technologies and sustainable growth, deep-seated in values. He thinks future-oriented, staying ahead archana raoof the emerging trends. Personal, smart mobility, including electrification, are two of his big areas of focus. He has also spearheaded the international growth of TVS Motor."

He added that the newly instated Managing Director of TVS Motors has the ability to lead high performing teams internationally with empathy and that he is confident of Sudarshan's leadership abilities.

Meanwhile Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company also commented on the elevation of Sudarshan saying, "Sudarshan's extraordinary efforts have witnessed key decisions to develop aspirational products and grow fast in India and overseas. He has also led some key acquisitions and the expansion of group companies. We are confident that under his leadership, TVS Motor will transform into a leading mobility player globally."

TVS motor company is the third largest two-wheelers maker in India. Sudarshan only recently announced that his company TVS is committed to electrification and will invest and launch a range of products to support the company's commitment towards EV manufacturing.

Mr Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "I am very thankful for this special opportunity and very excited for the future. With the continued guidance of my father and Sir Ralf and the support of the Board and team, I look forward to further embracing the future of mobility. This is an interesting time for the industry globally, and I am passionate about being at the forefront of this."