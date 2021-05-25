TVS Srichakra Q4FY21 results: Profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 35 crore

TVS Srichakra Limited on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, reported a 45.04 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 35 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21). It had reported a profit of Rs 24 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q4FY20).

Sequentially, the company posted a profit of Rs 36.25 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q3FY21).



Consolidated revenue from operations grew 39.5 per cent YoY to Rs 601.99 crore as compared to Rs 431.47 crore posted last year.



The revenue from operations stood at Rs 572.70 crore in Q3FY21.



EBITDA grew 139.4 per cent to Rs 79 crore in the quarter under consideration as compared to Rs 33 crore posted last year. EBITDA margin improved to 13.1 per cent Q4FY21 as compared to 7.7 per cent posted in Q4FY20.



The Board of Directors of TVS Srichakra Ltd has recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share (300 per cent on the face value of Rs 10 per share) for the financial year 2020-21, subject to the approval of the shareholders, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Shares of TVS Srichakra Ltd closed 10.25 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 1,980 on NSE as compared to the previous close of Rs 1,990.25.

