UBS sees good placement offers

Universal Business School (UBS), Mumbai, has achieved good placement results for the post-graduation batch of 2023, with the highest package of Rs 42.33 lakh per annum in USA and Rs 22 lakh per annum in India.



UBS attracted 229 companies to participate in campus recruitment for final placement and the summer internship process, as a result of its deep corporate relationships and the strong endorsement of industry with the backing of the 60 CEOs. UBS provided a record 1,230 interview opportunities to its students.

Prof Sriram Ramshanker, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Universal Ai University, said “We are proud of the excellent performance of our CR team,

to have consistently exceeded the outcomes by giving our students opportunities at leading Indian and multinational organisations.”