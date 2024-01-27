Live
- Police arrests four accused in Delhi & UP, unearths Rs 60L money trail linked to Chinese nationals
- Magh Month 2024: Date, rituals, significance and important dos and don’ts to follow
- Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat
- ‘David Warner’s faith in me has really helped,’ says Akif Raja as Gulf Giants challenge awaits
- Attack on ED: Trinamool divided over Sheikh Shahjahan
- Congress condemns Bobbili MLA comments against APCC chief YS Sharmila
- Rhino poachers arrested in Assam, arm and ammunition seized
- Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested
- Yes Bank posts 4-fold jump in net profit for Oct-Dec quarter
- National Geographic Day
Just In
UBS sees good placement offers
Universal Business School (UBS), Mumbai, has achieved good placement results for the post-graduation batch of 2023, with the highest package of Rs...
Universal Business School (UBS), Mumbai, has achieved good placement results for the post-graduation batch of 2023, with the highest package of Rs 42.33 lakh per annum in USA and Rs 22 lakh per annum in India.
UBS attracted 229 companies to participate in campus recruitment for final placement and the summer internship process, as a result of its deep corporate relationships and the strong endorsement of industry with the backing of the 60 CEOs. UBS provided a record 1,230 interview opportunities to its students.
Prof Sriram Ramshanker, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Universal Ai University, said “We are proud of the excellent performance of our CR team,
to have consistently exceeded the outcomes by giving our students opportunities at leading Indian and multinational organisations.”