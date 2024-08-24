Udaipur Zinc City gears up for the inaugural Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) is poised to take a monumental leap in the fight against hunger with the launch of the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon. Set against the stunning backdrop of Udaipur, Rajasthan, this inaugural marathon is scheduled for 29th September 2024. As an official member of the Association of International Marathons (AIMS) and Distance Races, this event has received AIMS certification and is a globally listed marathon, further cementing its significance on the global stage. Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon is open to all and to register visit https://www.townscript.com/e/vedanta-zinc-city-half-marathon-2024.

What sets the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon apart is its breathtaking route, which winds around the serene Fateh Sagar Lake, cradled by the majestic Aravali ranges. Participants will traverse a path along Udaipur's rich heritage, passing by iconic monuments like the Maharana Pratap Smarak, lush green oases like Saheliyon Ki Bari, and the revered Neemuch Mata Mandir hill. With categories including the half marathon (21 kilometres), Cool Run (10 kilometres), and Dream Run (5 kilometres), this event promises an unforgettable experience for runners professional and amateur runners from around the world.

As Udaipur, proudly known as Zinc City, hosts its first-ever marathon, the event also heralds the arrival of autumn—one of the most picturesque times to visit this enchanting city. The marathon’s theme, #RunForZeroHunger, resonates deeply with the philosophy of giving back to society, aligning with the broader goal of combating hunger. This initiative also coincides with Nutrition Month (Poshan Maah), a government-endorsed campaign, highlighting the critical role of zinc in nutrition and underscoring the mission to eradicate rural malnutrition, ensuring that no child goes to bed hungry. By participating, runners will not only be part of Udaipur's history but will also directly contribute to providing nutritious, zinc-rich meals to those in need.

Beyond the race itself, the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon aspires to inspire healthier living, emphasizing both physical and mental well-being. The event is designed to be a catalyst for social and community networking, uniting people from diverse backgrounds in a shared commitment to wellness. In a world increasingly aware of the importance of preventive healthcare, especially in the post-pandemic era, this marathon seeks to be a leading platform promoting a healthier, fitter, and zinc-rich lifestyle.

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited and an avid marathoner, expressed his enthusiasm with palpable excitement: “We are elated to launch the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, a true testament to our unwavering commitment to the community and the well-being of our people. Marathons are more than just a race—they are a powerful force that unite us, transcending the act of running itself. It's about inspiring a healthier India, one step at a time, and contributing to the noble fight against hunger. As someone who has participated in marathons across the globe, this event holds a special place in my heart. Its breathtaking scenery and every stride telling a glorious story from Rajasthan's rich history, makes this marathon truly stand out from the rest."

Udaipur, with its 2,500-year legacy of zinc mining, proudly bears the title of Zinc City. Home to underground zinc mines and India’s first zinc smelter, the city’s rich cultural heritage and its pivotal role in the nation’s economic growth are at the heart of this marathon. Through the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, Hindustan Zinc aims to showcase Udaipur's contribution to fostering holistic community and environmental growth.

Hindustan Zinc invites runners from across India to join this inspiring movement. By participating, you can make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals. Let’s come together to create a healthier, more compassionate society, one step at a time. This marathon is just the beginning, with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to follow in October and the season culminating with the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon in December in Jaipur.

To register for the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon and be part of this inspiring journey, please visit the link: https://www.townscript.com/e/vedanta-zinc-city-half-marathon-2024