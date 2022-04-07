Uma Exports shares will debut on NSE & BSE today

Shares of Uma Exports, the trader of agricultural produce and commodities, are going to debut on the bourses, the NSE and the BSE, in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) today, i.e. on Thursday, April 7, 2022.



The equity shares of Uma Exports shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities.



Uma Exports IPO: Subscription Status



The Rs 60-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Uma Exports was subscribed 7.67 times subscription between March 28-30, 2022. Investors made bids for 7,08,34,280 equity shares as against 92,30,769 offered in the issue. The public issue has seen a strong response from retail investors as the portion reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 10.11 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 2.81 times and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was subscribed 2.22 times.



The company will utilise the issue of the proceeds for working capital requirements. The price band for the offer was Rs 65-68 per equity share.



Uma Exports is engaged in trading and marketing agricultural produce and commodities such as sugar, spices like dry red chillies, turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, and food grains like rice, wheat, corn, sorghum and tea, pulses and agricultural feed like soyabean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake.