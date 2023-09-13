‘Umang 2.0 Expo will attract 1L visitors’

Hyderabad: Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Hyderabad Chapter is anticipating more than one lakh visitors at JITO Umang 2.0, South India’s biggest jewellery and lifestyle exhibition to be held from 30th September to 2nd October, 2023 at HitexExhibiton Center in Hyderabad.

This event seeks to bring together jewelry designers, lifestyle product manufacturers, and enthusiasts from the local community and beyond. It will provide a platform for exhibitors to display their creations, connect with potential customers, and promote craftsmanship and innovation in these industries.

Prominent industrialists, motivational speakers, celebrities, and political leaders will be addressing the event. The organisers have invited Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao to be the chief guest on the occasion.