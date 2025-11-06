Live
UNCOVER LAYERS OF DISCOVERY: RENAISSANCE HOTELS CELEBRATES CULTURAL CURIOSITY WITH RENAISSANCE DAY OF DISCOVERY 2025
Through this year’s theme, Layers of Discovery, Renaissance Hotels across Asia Pacific excluding China connect guests to the heart of each destination’s neighborhood
Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands is set to celebrate its signature Renaissance Day of Discovery transforming hotels across Asia Pacific excluding China, into living showcases of the local spirit - where every moment sparks curiosity and connection. Over the weekend of November 14 to 16, Renaissance Hotels invites guests to peel back the layers of culture, flavor, and artistry that define each destination.
This annual celebration pays tribute to cultural curiosity and sensory storytelling by spotlighting hyper-local experiences that reveal the soul of each destination. True to the brand’s ethos of spontaneous discoveries and connecting guests to each destination, every experience is thoughtfully designed to surprise, inspire and connect them deeply to the place and its people. Experiences found across the hotels will celebrate craft, culture, cuisine and authentic stories told through the Navigators, Renaissance’s personalized concierge service. Through community collaborations and Navigator-led journeys, guests are invited to see, taste and feel their surroundings through the lens of locals who bring them to life.
This year’s theme, “Layers of Discovery”, uncovers the textures of culture and flavors of tradition that make each neighborhood pulse with character. Rooted in the brand’s belief that every destination holds untold stories, this year’s celebration will unfold as a series of curated moments, cultural encounters and creative workshops that capture the essence of place and the artistry of those who shape it.
“Renaissance Day of Discovery is about revealing what makes each destination truly unforgettable,” said John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC). “Renaissance goes beyond providing a place to rest, it elevates the guest experience into a journey of discovery. By immersing travelers in the sights, sounds, and stories that define each neighborhood from Bali to Hoi An, Phuket to Bengaluru and more, we hope guests form a real sense of belonging to somewhere new”.
Uncovering the Layers with Daytime Discoveries and Evening Collectives
Led by the hotels’ Navigators, Daytime Discoveries allows guests to experience the neighborhood through its makers and storytellers. Whether learning a traditional craft, participating in interactive workshops or exploring artistic expressions unique to the destination, each encounter offers a tangible connection to the culture and community that define the area.
As the sun sets, Evening Collectives reimagine the hotel’s spaces as vibrant hubs of local celebration. Coming alive with music, movement and flavor, guests can unwind over Renaissance Hotels’ signature Punch Bowl Rituals, discover local flavors with pop-up markets featuring local vendors, or enjoy live performances. Each element builds towards a shared moment of surprise and connection – a hallmark of the Renaissance experience.
Guests visiting Renaissance Hotels in India during the weekend of November 14 to 16 can look forward to a journey that uncovers deeper connections to each destination.
Renaissance Lucknow Hotel invites guests to celebrate the Renaissance Day of Discovery 2025, from 14th -16th November 2025, with the theme “Layers of Lucknow – Unearth the Unseen.” This year’s celebration unfolds as a multi-sensory journey through the city’s art, flavour, craft and culture — revealing the many layers that make Lucknow timeless yet ever-evolving. Guests can indulge in the Grand Discovery Brunch – Flavours of the Nawabs at L-14, where each counter unveils a hidden story of the city’s culinary heritage. At Zaffran, the Discover Local Art Trail showcases the works of regional artisans, while the Taste & Tell Chef’s Table offers an exclusive dining narrative of Lucknow through modern interpretations. The day begins with Discover Balance, a rejuvenating yoga session and continues with Hues of Heritage at Coffee & Cakes — featuring desserts and brews inspired by the city’s artistry and elegance. In the evening, “Stories in Motion” brings associates to the spotlight, sharing heartfelt tales of their personal discoveries of Lucknow. Together, these experiences redefine Renaissance Lucknow as a luxury lifestyle destination — one where every corner tells a story and every moment uncovers a new layer of the city’s soul.
As part of the Renaissance Discovery of Design (RDOD) marquee celebrations, Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel presents ‘Layers of Ahmedabad’ on 14th November — a rooftop celebration of the city’s many textures, expressed through its food, craft, sound, skyline, and soul. The evening will bring together local artisans including saudagiri painters, weavers, and craftsmen with box charkhas, alongside musicians playing dhol and zanz, creating a multisensory showcase of Ahmedabad’s creative rhythm. Extending the narrative of discovery across the hotel, Discovery Cards will feature as part of event invites and accompany the Home Tea Trays at Mill & Co., paired with local delicacies such as handvo, khakhra, and chakri. During the day, a Gujarati Thali promotion titled ‘A Mosaic of Moods and Memories’ will offer guests a taste of regional heritage. To build anticipation, a ‘Trace Trail’—featuring subtle collaterals and visual cues—will guide guests from the lobby to the rooftop, creating a journey of discovery that culminates in the Layers of Ahmedabad experience.
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel will unveil “The Bengaluru Canvas” for the 2025 Renaissance Day of Discovery, a celebration of the city’s vibrant spirit through fragrance, music, and cuisine. Guests will participate in an interactive and intimate candle-making workshop led by local artisan Kirti Kala, crafting regional scents that reflect Bengaluru’s creative rhythm. The evening will conclude with a Carnatic culinary experience at LUSH, featuring a specially curated menu by Executive Chef Ho Chi Ming and regional cocktails.