UNCOVER LAYERS OF DISCOVERY: RENAISSANCE HOTELS CELEBRATES CULTURAL CURIOSITY WITH RENAISSANCE DAY OF DISCOVERY 2025

Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands is set to celebrate its signature Renaissance Day of Discovery transforming hotels across Asia Pacific excluding China, into living showcases of the local spirit - where every moment sparks curiosity and connection. Over the weekend of November 14 to 16, Renaissance Hotels invites guests to peel back the layers of culture, flavor, and artistry that define each destination.

This annual celebration pays tribute to cultural curiosity and sensory storytelling by spotlighting hyper-local experiences that reveal the soul of each destination. True to the brand’s ethos of spontaneous discoveries and connecting guests to each destination, every experience is thoughtfully designed to surprise, inspire and connect them deeply to the place and its people. Experiences found across the hotels will celebrate craft, culture, cuisine and authentic stories told through the Navigators, Renaissance’s personalized concierge service. Through community collaborations and Navigator-led journeys, guests are invited to see, taste and feel their surroundings through the lens of locals who bring them to life.

This year’s theme, “Layers of Discovery”, uncovers the textures of culture and flavors of tradition that make each neighborhood pulse with character. Rooted in the brand’s belief that every destination holds untold stories, this year’s celebration will unfold as a series of curated moments, cultural encounters and creative workshops that capture the essence of place and the artistry of those who shape it.

“Renaissance Day of Discovery is about revealing what makes each destination truly unforgettable,” said John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC). “Renaissance goes beyond providing a place to rest, it elevates the guest experience into a journey of discovery. By immersing travelers in the sights, sounds, and stories that define each neighborhood from Bali to Hoi An, Phuket to Bengaluru and more, we hope guests form a real sense of belonging to somewhere new”.

Uncovering the Layers with Daytime Discoveries and Evening Collectives

Led by the hotels’ Navigators, Daytime Discoveries allows guests to experience the neighborhood through its makers and storytellers. Whether learning a traditional craft, participating in interactive workshops or exploring artistic expressions unique to the destination, each encounter offers a tangible connection to the culture and community that define the area.

As the sun sets, Evening Collectives reimagine the hotel’s spaces as vibrant hubs of local celebration. Coming alive with music, movement and flavor, guests can unwind over Renaissance Hotels’ signature Punch Bowl Rituals, discover local flavors with pop-up markets featuring local vendors, or enjoy live performances. Each element builds towards a shared moment of surprise and connection – a hallmark of the Renaissance experience.

Guests visiting Renaissance Hotels in India during the weekend of November 14 to 16 can look forward to a journey that uncovers deeper connections to each destination.