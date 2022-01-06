Union Bank of India launches cybersecurity awareness kit

Hyderabad: Union Bank of India has launched the cybersecurity awareness kit and inaugurated an automated VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) lab at their cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE) here. The aim of this initiative is to create cybersecurity awareness among its staff members, customers and other stakeholders.

Those present at the launch event included Rajkiran Rai G, MD and CEO of the bank, chief guest Narendra Nath G, Joint Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India, PR Lakshmi Eswari, Director-CDAC, Hyderabad and Gopal Singh Gusain, Nitesh Ranjan and Rajneesh Karnatak, Executive Directors the bank.

The kit includes a multi-lingual pocketbook and cybersecurity awareness calendar for 2022 among other things. Besides, Union Bank of India, in collaboration with CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, also launched an e-Book-"Union Shield" on cybersecurity awareness for all the stakeholders in 6 languages. Rajkiran Rai said,

"This is an important milestone as we take our cyber security journey ahead. With this launch, we have taken one more step to secure digital banking experience. Moreover, with the establishment of VAPT lab, the bank can complete security testing of any new product very quickly and roll-out can be possible at fast pace."