Union Budget 2025: Post budget quote of Dr. Saloni Wagh, MD, Supriya Lifescience Ltd

“The Union Budget 2025 – 26 continues to build upon India’s growth story by focusing on the Garib, Youth, Annadata and Nari, making sure that the four pillars of the economy are well taken care of. Committing to women empowerment alongside better health care is very significant, and the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 schemes will support nutrition to mothers, children, and adolescent girls. These initiatives will go a long way in making India a healthier nation.

The daycare cancer centres in the district hospitals will be the most beneficial announcement as they ensure that people all around the country will have easy and timely access to cancer care. Further, the inclusion of 36 life-saving drugs into the full customs duty exemption and the concessional rates for others will aid patients suffering from cancer, rare diseases, and chronic conditions. Strengthening the Indian medical economy and making vital medicines more affordable will have a positive impact on society.

A customized tariff structure will aid the pharmaceutical sector in making manufacturing and the export of medicines easier, putting India in a stronger position as a pharmaceutical superpower. The government’s intention of lowering the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and the new manufacturing mission under ‘Make in India’ will also boost development and further aid the innovation.

This budget strengthens India’s consumption story as well as further inclusion. As we step forward into a ‘Viksit Bharat’, the areas of healthcare, women, and industrial expansion will greatly influence the tomorrow.”