Union budget evokes mixed response from tea industry

Kolkata: The budget for 2024-25 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday evoked mixed reactions from the tea industry.



The Tea Association of India (TAI), a leading producer's body, said that the scheme 'Pradhan Mantri ShramikProtsahan Yojana (PMCSPY) devised for the welfare of tea workers, especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal, is a welcome move.

Secretary of the Association of Tea Auctioneers (ATA) Sujit Patra, however, said apparently there is nothing for the tea industry in the budget for 2024-25. The government has earmarked Rs 1000 crore for implementing the scheme, TAI said, adding that it is aimed at making need-based interventions in the tea growing areas for strengthening provisions of education and health services to the workers.