Universal Ai achieves record placements, highest Rs 25 LPA

Just In
Hyderabad: Universal Ai University (UAi), India’s first Artificial Intelligence-focused university, has achieved outstanding placement results for its 2024 post-graduation batch. The highest salary package reached Rs25.06 lakh per annum for an international role, while the domestic average stood at Rs13.03 LPA.
A total of 232 companies participated in the campus placement drive, providing 935 interview opportunities. Top recruiters included Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Tata Group, Reliance Group, Nestle, and HDFC Bank. Notably, experienced students saw salary hikes of up to 320 per cent.
Key sectors driving placements were Sales & Marketing (48 per cent), Banking & Financial Services (28 per cent), and Operations & Supply Chain (10 per cent). Business Analytics and Consulting roles each contributed 7 per cent.