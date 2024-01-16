Live
UP showcases investment potential to Japan
K.V Raju, the economic advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, made a presentation on “Destination Uttar Pradesh” during a virtual interaction at the VCC auditorium, Tokyo, featuring the growing partnership between India and Japan.
According to an official release, Raju underscored state’s remarkable contributions, with Uttar Pradesh emerging as an economic powerhouse, contributing 9.2 per cent to India’s GDP.
He highlighted the impressive economic growth of Uttar Pradesh at 14 per cent, 11.2 per cent increase in exports over five years and a robust infrastructure network.
“Uttar Pradesh, with four operational international airports, stands as a favourite destination for investors, with its policy-based governance, with more than 26 sectoral policies and dedicated efforts to attract FDI,” Raju said and added that the state has a separate dedicated investment promotion policy for FDI and Fortune Global and India 500 Companies.
He gave details about the availability of huge land bank at key economic zones, expressways and industrial corridors with more than 46,000 acres GIS-enabled land bank.
“Uttar Pradesh is focusing on entire investment life cycle management to enhance business environment. This includes establishment of investor facilitation portals, like Nivesh Mitra and Nivesh Sarathi. These platforms serve as an interactive online tool for investors during their course of investment in the state,” Raju said.
The virtual interaction with Japanese team of Yamanashi Prefecture comprised Hiroki Nakazawa, president, M/s Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, Takuya Miyatake, manager of the Global Business Division, M/s Nipro Corporation.
Yuichiro Morozumi, president, Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions Limited.