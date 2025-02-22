Urbanization and Sustainability Drive Significant Growth in India's HVAC&R Industry

Bengaluru: India's Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (HVAC&R) sector is poised for significant expansion, fueled by rapid urbanization and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency. This year ACREX 2025 emphasized the industry's shift towards greener solutions, including energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy integration, and sustainable building practices.

"Sustainability and self-reliance remain central to this growth, The government is implementing stringent energy efficiency standards and supporting domestic manufacturing, ensuring we move towards a more sustainable future." The southern region, particularly Bengaluru, which accounts for 20% of the national HVAC consumption, is a key driver of this growth, signaling a nationwide shift towards greener solutions.” stated Mr. Mukundan Menon, Executive MD and RAC Head, Voltas on the sideline of ACREX India 2025 in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the event Shri. Mahesh Khaitan, Director, SATTVA Group said, “With South India contributing 40% to the nation's HVAC demand, the region is at the forefront of adopting smart technologies and innovative, sustainable solutions. The commercial real estate sector's rapid expansion, with an annual addition of nearly 100 million square feet, necessitates cutting-edge HVAC systems that prioritize energy efficiency and indoor air quality. The commercial real estate sector in India continues to present significant opportunities,"

The future of India's HVAC industry hinges on technological advancements and digital solutions that optimize energy efficiency and operational sustainability. The integration of renewable energy, AI-driven systems, and digital connectivity is vital for creating smart, connected buildings. "The future of infrastructure development in India is being shaped by rapid urbanization," emphasized Mr. Arun Awasthy, President & Managing Director, Johnson Controls, India.

"The HVAC industry is a key driver of India’s sustainability goals, we remain committed to advancing next-generation HVAC solutions through skill development, innovation, and smart retrofitting strategies that align with India’s urban growth. The collective efforts of industry associations, manufacturers, and policymakers are essential for fostering a sustainable and energy-conscious future, ensuring India's leadership in the global HVAC&R space.” stated Mr. Anoop Ballaney, President, ISHRAE.

ACREX 2025, a major HVAC and building tech expo, hosted over 30,000 visitors and 500 exhibitors from 40+ countries. Organized by ISHRAE and Informa Markets, it showcased global HVAC advancements and facilitated industry connections.