Urbanrise’s new luxury project at Bachupally 

Hyderabad: Real estate developer Urbanrise has announced the launch of On Cloud 33, a premium residential community at Bachupally. Designed by taking inspirations from the structural phenomenon of Singapore cityscapes and Moroccan Royal Residence, the project sprawls across 9.15 acres of serenity housing over 2,600 luxury apartments along with unique features and amenities. The project will be handed over by March 2026.



The project contains a mix of 2, 3 and 4BHK premium apartments ranging from 1,110 sft to 2021 sft crafted with the finest specifications. House in five towers, the complex is crafted with well-designed landscape. Meticulous planning has ensured that the property has zero dead space. Unlike any other property in the region, the complex has exclusive amenities such as sky-lounges, rooftop amenities, co-working spaces, 85,000 sft of clubhouse spaces, zero-gravity yoga room and many more, enabling serenity for its inhabitants.

The property also has other luxuries such as, barbecue and private party area, private cinema, green dining and a gaming zone on the rooftop, making it a perfect spot for recreation and entertainment.

Rajendra Joshi, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing, Alliance Group, said, "Our new project in Bachupally marks a significant milestone in our journey of building high quality homes. It is first-of-its-kind community in the Hyderabad to offer such uniquely crafted features and amenities. The project has been carefully developed with keen attention to make this an ideal place for all."

"As a step to reduce the pre-EMI burden on our homebuyers, we have rolled out an attractive launch offer of no pre-EMI, where homebuyers just have to pay their initial amount and start their EMIs post acquiring possession in 2026. With the launch of this project, we are certain to set new benchmarks in the residential sector," he added.