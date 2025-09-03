US, Indian investors make $1-bn war chest for deep tech startups

New Delhi: Eight leading US and Indian venture capital and private equity firms came together on Tuesday to create $1 billion alliance over the next decade to support Indian deep tech startups. The group ‘India Deep Tech Investment Alliance’, includes Accel, Blume Ventures, Celesta Capital, Gaja Capital, Ideaspring Capital, Premji Invest, Tenacity Ventures, and Venture Catalysts, according to TechCrunch report.

Announcing the launch of the alliance, they said that their goal is to channel long-term private capital into advanced technology ventures, while strengthening US-India technology ties.

Deep tech startups in India have long struggled to raise capital, with most investors focusing instead on consumer internet and delivery businesses. The new alliance aims to address that funding gap.

What makes the move unusual is that investors, who normally compete for deals, are formally joining forces under one umbrella with a shared commitment.

Each firm will invest private capital over a five- to ten-year period, focusing on Indian-domiciled deep tech startups to align with the government’s new Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) scheme, which offers incentives only to locally incorporated companies, as per the report.