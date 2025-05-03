Usha International’s New Next-Gen Fans to Make Your Summers Cool

Usha International, a leading consumer durables company, has introduced its latest high-performance ceiling fans - the stylish Aeroedge and Aeroedge Plus. Designed to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers facing extreme weather conditions, these fans deliver exceptional comfort, superior energy efficiency, and complement modern-day aesthetics, making them the perfect cooling solution for today's homes.

The AeroEdge Plus and AeroEdge BLDC ceiling fans embody the perfect blend of aesthetics and technology and are equipped with a BEE 5-star rating, underlining their energy efficiency, and long-term cost-effectiveness.

The AeroEdge Plus goes a step further, offers a high speed of 350 RPM and an air delivery of 220 m3/min. It features bi-directional rotation making it an all-weather fan, a boost mode for rapid cooling, and timer functionality for added convenience, LED Speed Indicators add both ambience and functionality to your space. Ideal for those seeking superior performance, premium sleek design and comfort, the AeroEdge Plus promises uncompromised and consistent performance and advanced cooling technology for modern living spaces. The fan is available in 4 attractive colours- Smoke Brown, Brown, Rich White and Ivory.