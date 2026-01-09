PM: AI startups should work towards global leadership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the world's trust in India is its biggest strength and emphasised the need to ensure that Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles.

He also said that the startups should work towards global leadership from this country, and noted that India can promote affordable AI, inclusive AI, and frugal innovation globally.

Chairing a roundtable with Indian AI start-ups ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Modi suggested that Indian AI models should be distinct and should promote local and indigenous content and regional languages, an official statement said.

The prime minister said startups and artificial intelligence entrepreneurs are the co-architects of the country's future.

As many as 12 Indian AI start-ups that have qualified for the 'AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge' summit to be held next month attended the roundtable and presented their ideas and work.

During the meeting, Modi highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in bringing about transformation in society.

He noted that India will host the India AI Impact summit next month, through which the country will play a major role in the technology sector.

The prime minister highlighted that India is making efforts to bring about a transformation by leveraging AI.

