Vaishali launches festive couture, jewellery collections

Hyderabad: Renowned designer Vaishali Agarwal showcased her latest Rakhi and Shravana Masam collection at an exclusive event in Hyderabad. The festive showcase, held at her flagship store , featured couture lines from her labels—Kaalii by Vaishali, and jewellery partner Shivasa Fine Jewellery.

The event was graced by film director and screenwriter Nandini Reddy, along with costume designer and fashion marketeer Bhakti Reddy, and Vaishali herself, who is the Founder and Creative Head of both fashion labels.

Adding a new chapter to her creative journey, Vaishali introduced ‘Mithuli’, an extension of her existing couture line, inspired by the timeless tale of Shakuntala. The collection fuses classic motifs with intricate Benaras and Ajrakh craftsmanship, offering a range of contemporary festive sets and statement pieces ideal for the upcoming celebratory season.

Kaalii by Vaishali brought a bold Victorian flair to the showcase with ‘Lace & Loom’, a Bridgerton-inspired capsule collection.