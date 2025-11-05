Live
- 18L quintals cotton yield expected from Gadwal
- Development works worth Rs 1,400 cr will be completed within 18 months: Kadiyam
- District Collector urges for seamless cotton procurement
- ‘Midday Meal’ prog launched for jr college students
- Strengthen booth-level outreach in Tamil Nadu: BJP leader
- Immortalising Abdul Kalam’s legacy
- Rs 603-cr underground drainage project sanctioned for MBNR
- KIMS Saveera doctors save the life of a 3-year-old boy
- Cotton Millers Call For Bandh: Farmers told not to book cotton sale slots tomorrow
- Collector stresses on quality meals in Anna Canteens
Vanguard strengthens India presence with Hyderabad tech hub
Vanguard, investment management firm, has officially launched its Technology Center in Hyderabad, marking a key milestone in the company’s global...
Vanguard, investment management firm, has officially launched its Technology Center in Hyderabad, marking a key milestone in the company’s global digital transformation and technology innovation journey.
The new center, located at Knowledge Park in Hitec City, will serve as a hub for engineering excellence, cloud modernisation, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cybersecurity. It will also feature collaborative labs designed to drive next-generation innovations across Vanguard’s digital platforms and enterprise solutions.
Speaking at the inauguration, Nitin Tandon, Global Chief Information Officer of the company, said, “Hyderabad represents a thriving technology ecosystem with the talent and ambition that underpin company’s commitment to provide our investors a world-class digital experience. This technology hub builds on our decade-long collaboration in the region and will play a vital role in advancing innovation in support of our mission.”